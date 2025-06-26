Obituary - Irene Tidwell Mallard

Irene Tidwell Mallard, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at her home in Statesboro under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Irene was born on May 23, 1947, in Metter, Ga., to the late Lonnie Edward Tidwell and Lillie Lucinda McCullough. She was raised in Metter and graduated from Metter High School in 1965.

Soon after high school, she married Doy Jack Mallard and they moved to the family farm in Statesboro and started their family.

Irene was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed planting flowers, painting and decorating her home and writing short stories and poems, several of which have been published.

She worked for several years at Pride Manufacturing in Portal, where she made many lasting friendships.

Irene was also a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Her passion in life, though, was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Irene is survived by her three sons, Randy (Kristy) Mallard, Robbie (Betsy) Mallard and Rathan Mallard; her grandchildren, Ashley Miller, Amanda Mallard, Jenna Mallard, Jackson Mallard, Brady Mallard, Lilly Mallard and Joshua Mallard; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Miller and Elena Lott; her sister, Jean Picknell; as well as several special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alan Spence, Stacy Spence, Joshua Mallard, Brady Mallard, Jackson Mallard and Jeremiah Kirkhart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity that was very special to Mrs. Mallard, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.sjude.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2025

