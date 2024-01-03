Obituary - Ida Webb Miley

Ida Webb Miley, age 93, entered peacefully into her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in her home surrounded by her daughters. She was under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Ida, the youngest of six children, was born in Summit, Georgia, on August 28, 1930, to the late Isaac Jones Webb Sr. and Maggie Johnson of Twin City, Georgia.

She moved to Savannah around 1944, where she attended Commercial High School.

She married the love of her life, the late Thomas Edwin "Doc" Miley, in 1949 in Savannah, Georgia, where they raised their children.

Ida worked for Oglethorpe Avenue School as secretary for many years. She spent the rest of her career as secretary/office manager for All Make and Reliable Typewriter Company.

She attended Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member and taught preschool Sunday school in her early years.

After her move to Bulloch County in 1991, she joined the Macedonia Baptist Church family.

She enjoyed volunteering at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, attending blue grass festivals, cooking for family and friends and spending quality time with the grandchildren exploring the family homestead.

She also treasured the time she spent with her community girlfriends.

She was preceded also in death by her siblings and in-laws, Isaac Jones Webb II (Nell) of Twin City, Walter Edwin Webb (Carlisle) of Savannah, Cecil Webb (Cindy) of Savannah, Mary Hefner (Charles) of Atlanta, Cassie Harris (Frank) of Savannah.

She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Ann Dixon (Robin) of Statesboro, Debbie Floyd (Steve) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Sarah Smith (Starsky) of Houston, Katie Stone (Buster) of Atlanta, Meredith Cooper (George) of Nashville and Jerod Dixon of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Owyn and Hudson Smith; and several precious nephews and nieces.

The visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, GA 30461, officiated by Pastor John Parker and Travis Cowart. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Webb, Ike Webb, Don Webb, Buddy Hefner and Ben Hefner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 6379 Middleground Road, Statesboro, GA 30461; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2024

