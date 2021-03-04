Obituary - Ida C. McKnight

BUFORD -- Ida Carolyn Williams McKnight, born January 11, 1921, in Register, Georgia, to Lemuel T. and Sara Jane Anderson Williams.She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, most of her life. She was married to Roland H. McKnight for 27 years.On February 25, 2021, at 100 years old, she went to heaven in her sleep. She was the last sibling in her immediate family to pass away.Survivors include a large family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grands and cousins all living around the South.Ida loved her church, Peachtree Christian Church, in Atlanta, Georgia, and served it well for 60-plus years. She was honored to be an elder and president of Christian Women’s Fellowship twice and was a member of the Partners Sunday School Class for many years. Ida served the Lord with gladness in whatever she could do to help.Ida's family was of most importance to her. She took care of her mother and siblings while they were ill. Other family members lived with her while she worked.She retired from Southern Bell after 44 years. This gave her time to enjoy her hobby of gardening and raising flowers for all to see, but she never stopped helping others.Ida will be greatly missed by all her loved ones and friends.A graveside service will be held on March 7, 2021, at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Register, Georgia, to honor Ida and all she accomplished in her 100 years of life.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the heritage fund at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2021

