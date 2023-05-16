Obituary - Heather Jean Mitchell

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- Heather Jean Mitchell was born to Phillip Gordon and Marcia Louise (Greene) Mitchell on June 3, 1974, in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She passed unexpectedly yet peacefully from her life surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Gordon Mitchell.

She is survived by her sons, Justin Tyler Yates and Kyle Christopher Hendry; husband, Grant Rayburn; mother, Marcia Parkerson, and husband, Chris; sisters, Wendy S. Callander and Jennifer Lynn Mitchell; uncles, Dr. Donald R. Greene, and wife, Joanne; and Norman E.S. Greene; and cousins, Claire Greene, Patrick Greene, Ellen Greene, Chris Greene and Norm Greene.

Heather loved fun, making friends and making laughs with all she met. She loved music and singing and would sing karaoke any chance she got. She loved watching football and she loved the Denver Broncos and "her man", Peyton Manning! She also had an exceptional love for the Georgia Bulldogs.

She loved her dog, "Katy Perry Scratches Rayburn"!

She loved her friends and family and was as loyal as they come.

Heather had a deep appreciation for music and family and loved to travel and visit new places.

Heather was full of life and will be deeply missed by all who love her.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2023

