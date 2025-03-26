Obituary - Hazel Sapp Williams

Hazel Sapp Williams passed away peacefully at her home in Pulaski, the town she had called home since the age of 6.

Her childhood was filled with love and laughter, shared with her devoted parents, Joe and Alma Sapp, and her sisters, Doris, Ouida and Joanne, all of whom preceded her in death. Hazel cherished their memory and missed them dearly. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Marty; and her husband, Lamon.

Hazel’s story of love began with Lamon Williams, the boy down the street. They married on August 12, 1949, at Pulaski Baptist Church and shared a beautiful life together until Lamon’s untimely passing at the age of 54 in 1975. Hazel, then 49, faced the challenges of widowhood with grace and determination, raising their five children, James, Terry, Kelly, Marie and Marty, as both mother and father. Her devotion earned her the Gold Star Mother award in 1978 for her children’s remarkable 58 years of perfect attendance in school.

Hazel’s contributions to her community were vast and impactful. For many years, she was an active member of the MHS Athletic Boosters and was honored as Grand Marshal of the Homecoming Parade in 1981.

A firm believer in education, Hazel graduated from Georgia Teachers College in 1949 and inspired all five of her children to become Georgia Southern University graduates.

She was a charter member of the Southern Boosters and a key organizer for the Candler County Eagle Club.

Her faith was central to her life. After moving to Pulaski, she regularly attended Pulaski Baptist Church, often walking there with her sisters, where Doris would play the piano and she and her sisters would sing. Baptized in 1941, Hazel exemplified Christian values and raised her children in church. She served as church treasurer for 40 years and was deeply involved in Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She shared the gospel and the love of Jesus to countless children throughout her lifetime. She actively encouraged others to attend church, even inviting her hospice nurse a short while ago.

Beyond her family and church, Hazel was deeply invested in her community’s history and well-being. She was a member of the Pulaski Historical Society and served on the Pulaski Town Council for many years, often hosting meetings in her home and serving refreshments. She was also an active member of the Candler County Historical Society, contributing to the “History of Candler County” and the restoration of the depot.

Demonstrating her commitment to health and well-being for all, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. She also served on the Candler County Hospital Authority and Foundation and was a Pink Lady at the hospital.

Hazel’s greatest joy was her family. Her five children married and built families of their own. James married Anne and raised their children, Heather, Foss and Anna. Terry married Marty and they have two children, J. and Lindsay. Kelly married Julie and they have three children, Chelsea, Kelly and Christopher. Marie married Dr. Robert Cushner and they have four children, Joseph, Will, Douglas and Mallory Hazel. Marty married Julie and they have two daughters, Ashley and Emily.

These were busy years for Hazel … a family of 23. She cherished the lively gatherings and the laughter of her growing family. If you ever visited her home in Pulaski, she was always proud to show off her grandchildren wall and tell you a bit about each child. She did brag a bit about their accomplishments! She was quick to say that their “smarts" did not come from her.

Affectionately known has “Hazel” or “Granny Hazel”, she showered her grandchildren with love. She enjoyed attending their school activities and sporting events. She was always a willing babysitter, too.

Now the grandchildren are married and have children of their own. Hazel had 11 great-grandchildren. Brooklyn and AJ are the children of J and Andie Franklin. Eli and Maggie are the children of Lindsay and Ty Tyson. Heidi and Kelly III are the children of Kelly and Paige Williams. Catherine is the daughter of Christopher and Mary Williams. Ella and Charlotte are the daughters of Joseph and Leslie Cushner. Hazel and Lila Cushner are the daughters of Will and Carolyn Cushner.

Hazel’s life was a testament to love, service and faith. She worked tirelessly to improve her corner of the world. She looked forward to her eternal home in heaven.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 3 o’clock in the afternoon at Pulaski Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 until 2:30. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Hazel’s legacy by paying it forward and lending a helping hand to someone in need.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 27, 2025

