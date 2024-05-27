Obituary - Harriet McCoy Allen

Harriet McCoy Allen, widow of Robbie Dean Allen, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Southern Manor at Candler.

Mrs. Allen was the second child born to Clarence McCoy and Eula Shuman McCoy in 1930.

She attended the Canoochee School and graduated in 1948. She married Robbie Dean Allen in 1951 and lived in Statesboro until the family moved to Metter in 1966. Mrs. Allen and her husband where members of Metter First Baptist Church until 1991 when the couple moved back to Statesboro. They joined Statesboro First Baptist Church and attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class. It was with her church family that Mrs. Allen and her husband traveled on mission trips all over the world.

The Allens owned and operated Allen’s Seafood in Statesboro for many years. In the adjacent storefront, Mrs. Allen owned and operated a thrift store. Mrs. Allen was well known for her talent for cake decorating and baking and catered for many years.

She took up golf later in life and enjoyed playing at Willow Lake Golf Club in Metter. She catered many of the Lady’s Day Luncheons at Willow Lake Golf Club. In addition to her husband, parents, and siblings, Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by two children, Barabara Allen and Danny Allen.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Cheryl Allen of Metter; a daughter, Denise Allen of Metter; her granddaughter, Lexi Allen (Chelsey) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter with Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 o’clock at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2024

