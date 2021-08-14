Obituary - Harold L. Sheffield

Harold L. Sheffield, 45, of Metter, died suddenly on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Harold was born in Statesboro and was a son of the late Thomas Sheffield Sr. and Jennie Thompson.He was a roofer and worked with Sheffield Roofing Company.Harold loved to work and spend time with his family, especially his grandbaby, Theodore.Surviving are his wife of over 28 years, Tina L. Moore of Metter; his daughter, Jace Moore of Metter; his grandson, Theodore Carlton Holloway of Metter; his mother and stepfather, Jennie and Jimmy Thompson of Metter; his brothers, Thomas Dewayne Sheffield Jr. (Jennifer) of Bulloch County and Jeffrey David Sheffield (Rachel) of Statesboro; Sylvia Moore Rosselle (Shaun), who was like a daughter to him, and her children, Lorilei, Christian and Lemmie; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o’clock in the evening, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral service will be held at 7 o’clock on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 14, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



