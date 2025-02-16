Obituary - Gladys M. Pagan

Gladys M. Pagan was born into this world August 23, 1955, and lived a beautiful life.

She was taken home Feb. 14, 2025, where she was able to rejoin the love of her life Ernesto Pagan. Gladys passed away peacefully in the home of her son Daniel, where she was joined by her family.

Gladys is preceded in death by her mother Madelyn Newman Caravaggio, her father Edsel Deweese Martin, brother Chuck Martin, and sister, Lavenia Martin Smith.

She is survived by her children Daniel Pagan (Thomas) Karla Upshaw (Bob) & Tommy Pagan. Gladys has six grandchildren Ella, Rowen, Wrenly, Carolina, Zombie Pagan & Preston Merritt. She is also survived by her siblings Pamela Cummings (Stephen), Joyce James, David Martin (Sara), Shannon Holland (Nick), Megan Harris (Steven), Bryan Realiza (Dane Yarbrough). Gladys leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Gladys was a nurse and worked in many positions serving her local community. She was well known in the Nevils area and will always be remembered as “The Crazy Cat Lady.” She was an avid animal lover and tried to rescue all the abandoned and lost animals and give them forever homes.

Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Sunday Feb. 16 from 2-4 p.m.

Graveside services will take place Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Nevils Crossroads Church Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.