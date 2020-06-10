Obituary - Geraldine "Gerry" Cassidy

Geraldine "Gerry" Cassidy passed away at her home in Pembroke, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the age of 76.Born on November 11, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, she was predeceased by her parents, David and Beatrice (Colonna) Sullivan; her late husband, Edward James Cassidy; and her son, Edward John Cassidy.Gerry and her late husband, Edward, lived in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York before moving to Palm Beach County, Florida, where they spent 18 years prior to making Georgia their permanent home.Gerry worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years.Remembered for her quick wit and sharp sense of humor, Gerry loved spending time with her children and grandchildren recounting family stories, playing Bingo or Scrabble and putting together jigsaw puzzles.She loved her precious Shih Tzus and Chihuahuas. She was also an enthusiastic reader all of her life, never missing the opportunity to pick up a good mystery or thriller novel.Gerry is survived by her brother, David; and sister, Carol; four children, Kevin, Brian, Thomas and Eileen; 10 grandchildren, Christina, Hilary, Kevin Jr., Brian Jr., Jessica, Katelynn, Skylar, Hunter, Robert and Travis; and nine great-grandchildren, Jayden, Samara, Haley, Isabella, Lily, Edward, Jackson, Margot and Jason.A celebration of life service will take place at a future date.In lieu of flowers and customary condolences, the family requests that donations in Gerry's memory be donated to the Pembroke Public Library, 1018 Camelia Drive, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



