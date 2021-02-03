Obituary - George F. Stewart

George F. Stewart, 89 years old, of Reidsville, Ga., died at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga., on Monday, February 1, 2021.He was born 7/29/1931 to William Perry Stewart and Elma Geneva (Rowell) Stewart in Hickox, Ga.George left home to join the United States Army and retired as a major after serving 21 years. He saw action in the Korean War and served in the Special Forces.After retiring from the military, he returned to his home to live, where he owned and operated The Brantley Enterprise, a weekly newspaper. Years later, he also joined the Boilermakers Union Local Lodge 26, now based in Statesboro, Ga., where he retired after working 10 years.George was preceded in death by his parents, William Perry and Elma Geneva (Rowell) Stewart; siblings: James Edward Stewart, sister, Betty Ruth Holt; Larry Curtis Stewart.He is survived by his sister, Jenny Epps.George is survived by his children, Sandra (Joe) Everidge, Jacklyn (Adam) Ghali, Linda Bobinger, Jeanette (Jim) Pewitt, Janet (Scott) Moore, Jamie (Patsy) Stewart, Georgia (Roger) Greer; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.George was a member of the Reidsville United Methodist Church in Reidsville, Ga.George will be laid to rest in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA. The family will have a private gathering at his gravesite on Saturday, February 6, 2021.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



