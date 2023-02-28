Obituary - Gary Inman Frawley Sr.

Gary Inman Frawley Sr. passed away at the age of 77 early Friday morning, February 24, 2023, at Memorial Health University Hospital in Savannah.Gary was a son of J.C. and Louella Frawley. He was born in Bulloch County and lived in Bulloch County all of his life.He was a member of the Gobar Hunting Club and loved hunting and fishing.Gary was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts during his tours in the Vietnam War.Gary was a supervisor for Great Dane in Savannah until his retirement several years ago.In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Frawley, Billy Frank Frawley, Homer Frawley and Jessie Frawley; and two sisters, Betty Grooms and Shelby Hancock.Surviving are his sons, Gary Inman Jr. and Stephen (Susan) Frawley, all of Statesboro; his sister, Sarah “Gail” (Jerry) Collins of Metter; two grandchildren, Tyler (Madison) Frawley and Tiffany Frawley; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10:30–11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral service will be held at 11 o’clock in the morning on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Burial will be held at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, with military honors.Guestbook: www.kennedfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 28, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



