Obituary - Freddie E. Tucker

Freddie E. Tucker left Bulloch County for his final long haul bound to the Promised Land May 15, 2020.Freddie logged many a mile through the years with Derst Bakery, Harper Motor Lines, Brown Transport and Bruce Johnson. He spent many years as a terminal manager at Brown Motor Lines, but he shed that tie in 1982 and climbed back up in the cab, where he enjoyed being.Freddie went by many handles during his 83 years. He was known by many as the Old Man with a Beard, Bad to the Bone and Freddie the Freeloader. But his most treasured handles were husband of 63 years to Sue Deal Tucker; daddy to Traci Tucker Hart, Staci Tucker Cowart (Eric), Kevin Tucker; and Papa to his grandchildren, James Cowart (Emma), Ericka Cowart Perdue (Andrew) Jake Cowart (Caroline), Addison Hart (Carley), Ashtyn Hart Brown (Caleb), Katie Tucker Lynn (Evan) and Lindsey Tucker (Trevor); and his great-grandchildren, Alex Cowart, Alyssa Cowart, Ava Grace Brown, Layla Brown, Jace Hart, Anna Kendrick and John Tucker Kendrick.Freddie loved his family and he made sure each one of them knew it. He loved to talk about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to anyone who would listen. Papa had a special name for each one in his family.Freddie loved to do for others and he never met a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back and the last dollar from his wallet. His Dodge pickup sat at the lumber yard for many years with the keys in the ignition just in case someone needed to borrow it while he was gone. The only thing he ever wanted in return was a thank you and a smile.Freddie believed hard work built character and he lived that belief each day. He enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to work hard, work on cars, upkeep trucks and repair all things. He was the king of Duct tape and WD-40. He always strived to do his best work. Whether driving an 18-wheeler hundreds of miles each week or driving his Snapper lawnmower, he put his heart into it.Freddie loved the Lord. He had an ongoing dialogue with Jesus every day. He loved to tell the Lord good morning when he woke and thanked him for another day before he rested his head.He was a long-time member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church. He looked forward to breakfast or lunch on the grounds and he took pride in cooking sausage and biscuits for church events.Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth (Bessie) Tucker; five brothers and five sisters and his daughters, Pamela, Katherine and Karen.The pallbearers are James Cowart, Addison Hart, Jake Cowart, Alex Cowart, Caleb Brown and Andrew Perdue.The graveside service was held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Buck Grantham officiating.Deal Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.