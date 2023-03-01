Obituary - Eugene Russell "Gene" Brogdon

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. -- Eugene Russell "Gene" Brogdon, 74, of Dawsonville, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born June 17, 1948, Gene had been a resident of Dawson County for 10 years and had previously resided in Loganville.

He was of Christian faith and had been active in numerous Methodist churches over the years.

Gene was raised in Lyons, Georgia, where he was a 1966 graduate of Lyons High School and earned the superlative as "the wittiest".

From 1967 until 1971, Gene served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for Korea.

Gene was a lifelong Georgia Bulldogs fan and following his military service, he attended the University of Georgia, where he earned a degree in agricultural journalism, and was a damn good Dawg!

He also attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and Brewton Parker College in Vidalia.

Gene spent his 34-year career in horticulture, working with numerous companies, including Zarn, IEM, Lerio and Nursery Supplies.

Gene had served on the board of directors for the Center for Applied Nursery Research at UGA and was president of Sales and Marketing of the Georgia Green Industry Association.

He was very talented and a handy builder. He had helped his wife with many projects, built stages for high school plays, dog houses, his daughter's lofted bed at college and had also cared for the Loganville High School baseball fields from 1993 until 1997.

Gene received many awards for his hard work and achievements, including the 2012 Nursery Supplies Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of outstanding performance, the 2013 GGIA Staff Award of Excellence and the 2015 Southern Nursery Association Pinnacle Award for outstanding service and advancement of the industry by an allied member.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Diane Brogdon of Dawsonville; children, Melanie Brogdon Charles of Dahlonega, Russell Brogdon (Dagny) of Dawsonville, Stephanie Brogdon (Amanda) of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Hannah, Rebekah, Grayson, Matthew, Nathaniel; sister, Linda Lewis (Keith); several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Sara Lou Brogdon; and brother, Fred Brogdon.

The family is planning private memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 424 Brannen Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2023

