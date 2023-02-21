Obituary - Elsie Clair Kelly

Elsie Clair Kelly, age 86, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation. Her nieces were by her side.She was born at home in rural Screven County on April 9, 1936, to Lenward Kelly and Corene Morris Kelly.She was raised in Burke County and was a 1954 graduate of Sardis-Gerard-Alexander High School.She was a life-long Christian who faithfully read her Bible, and she was a member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church.Elsie had various jobs over the years, including a clerical position at Millhaven Plantation, sewing/quality control positions at White Stag and Claxton Manufacturing and a baker/cake decorator position at Bi-Lo. In her later years, she enjoyed working as a caregiver through the Senior Companion Program.Though she never had children of her own, she was a loving aunt and second mother to all of her nieces and nephews.Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Lenward and Corene Kelly; her brother, Melburn Kelly; and her sister, Betty Kelly Mixon.She is survived by her nieces, Karen Hudgins O’Neal, Ellen Hudgins Hendrix, and her partner, Allan Ericson; and Kelly Hudgins Carnes, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her nephews, Melburn Kelly Jr. and his wife, Gayla, of Claxton, Ga.; Michael Kelly and his wife, Janet, of Columbia, S.C.; and Patrick Kelly and his wife, Kristi, of Eden, Ga.; eight grandnieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews and several first cousins.A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24th, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 11 o'clock with her nephew, the Rev. Michael Kelly, officiating.The family invites attendees to join them at the home of Ellen Hendrix, 510 J.A. Hart Road, Statesboro, GA, after the service for a light lunch and celebration of Elsie’s life as family members share stories and memories.Pallbearers will be Scotty Scott, Don Scott, Danny Brinson, Chris Kelly, Wendell “Bubba” Carnes and Robert Carnes.The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church or a charity of choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



