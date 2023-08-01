Obituary - Elmer Clyde "Kyle" Little II

Elmer Clyde "Kyle" Little II, age 64, passed away on the 28th of July 2023 in Statesboro, Georgia, at the age of 64, surrounded by his loving family.

Kyle was born in Moultrie, Colquitt County, Georgia, on February 9th, 1959. He was the oldest of two children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Roxanne Little of Statesboro, Georgia; his two daughters, Rachelle Little of Statesboro, Georgia; and Raelyn Sumrall (Josh) of Bonaire, Georgia; his one son, Cole Little of Statesboro, Georgia; his one grandson, Ashtyn Little of Statesboro, Georgia; his one brother, Kirk Little (Lisa) of Lyons, Georgia; his mother, Jo Sutton (Norman) of Lyons, Georgia; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Clyde "Ace" Little of Lyons, Georgia.

Kyle was a 1977 graduate of Lyons High School and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University in 1982.

Kyle pursued a career with the Georgia Department of Corrections and operated a timber farm in Bulloch County.

Kyle touched the lives of many.

His love for his family, Jesus and his friends were unmatched.

Kyle loved life. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his favorite hobbies, including paddling down the Ohoopee River, riding his Harley-Davidson, strumming on his guitar, spending time with his family and enjoying listening to his and his wife's favorite band, The Grateful Dead.

A celebration of the life and faith of Kyle Little will be at a later date to be set by the family.

In lieu of flowers, Kyle and the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the following organizations: American Rivers at https://www.americanrivers.org/ or to K9s for Warriors at https://k9sforwarriors.org.

Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2023

