Obituary - Elizabeth Jones Meyer

Elizabeth Jones Meyer, age 90, passed away on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at Willow Pond in Statesboro under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late William B. and Ethel Lowther Jones.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Brady Meyer; a brother, Buddy Jones; and two sisters, Betty Dixon and Willie Mae Steele.She is survived by four sons, Wes (Gay) Harris of Statesboro, James Harris of Taylorsville, William Harris of Cartersville and Greg (Marta) Harris of Saint Augustine, Florida; three grandchildren, Jessica, Wes and Zoie; along with two step-grandchildren, Nick and Roy Addison; with three great-step-grandchildren, Blake, Mary Beth and Roy Jr. She has two surviving sisters, Mildred Evans of Midway and Katherine Cato of Hephzibah; and a brother, William Jones of Keysville; and many loving nieces and nephews.She was an elementary school teacher with degrees from the University of Georgia and the University of Maryland. She was recognized for her teaching abilities and her ability to guide children to set and achieve educational goals.She was an accomplished artist, a lover of classical music, an expert seamstress and a master at bridge. Libby loved the beach and lived on Tybee Island for over 40 years. She and family members purchased a large track of land on Canoochee Creek in Emanuel County in 1985 that she would proclaim as the most beautiful place she had ever been and will be interred on the property.She raised her family in a devoted Christian home and will be welcomed into the kingdom of heaven for her love of our Savior and her service to mankind.A private family service will be conducted at a later date at her farm in Stillmore due to current health concerns.In lieu of flowers, we, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Willow Pond Senior Care Christmas Fund, 4344 Country Club Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, in recognition of the extraordinary level of care and love provided to our mother by the staff serving heroically with immeasurable sacrifices during the current health crisis.




