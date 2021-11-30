Obituary - Eleanor R. Hutchinson

Eleanor R. Hutchinson, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 24th, after a short illness. She was being cared for by the wonderful staff at Statesboro Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mrs. Eleanor was born May 13, 1937, in Winnabow, N.C., to Thomas E. Rabon and Flora Mae Rabon.She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard Hutchinson; her parents and one brother, Thomas E. Rabon Jr.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was affectionately called "Sister" by her surviving siblings, Martha Robinson of Winnabow, N.C.; and William Ernest Rabon (Mary) of Wilmington, N.C. Mrs. Eleanor is also survived by her children, Kathy Zittrauer (Perry), Tommie Brown (Julian) and Ricky Hutchinson (Lisa); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.A private memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please send a donation to the building fund at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2021

