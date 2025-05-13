Obituary - Edward Lanier

Edward Lanier, a cherished father, brother and friend, transitioned peacefully from this earthly home to be in heaven with the Lord on May 9, 2025, after an extended illness. He was born on June 29, 1954, to the late Melvin and Elizabeth Lanier in Philadelphia, Pa. Edward's journey took him to Statesboro, Ga., where he attended the public schools of Bulloch County.

Edward dedicated over two decades of his life to serving the Bulloch County Board of Education as a custodian at Nevils Elementary. His commitment to education was admirable and impacted many young lives. Later, he became a truck driver with American Trans Freight, where he continued to contribute to the workforce until his health began to deteriorate.

He was a dedicated member of New Sandridge Apostolic Worship Center.

He departed this life on May 9, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. His life, though brief, was filled with love and dedication to his family and community.

Edward is survived by his children: one daughter, Uneeda Lanier of Statesboro, Ga.; and three sons, Roland McClaind and Jarmarion Edward Lanier, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Larry Lanier, Marietta, Ga. He is also survived by four sisters, Carolyn Ford, Adairsville, Ga.; Terrence Mikell and Minister Sharon (Rodney) Hill, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Denise (Joseph) Hardy, Stockbridge, Ga. Additionally, he leaves behind four brothers, David (Loretta) Lanier of Memphis, Tenn.; Alton (Daisy) Lanier, Claxton, Ga.; Greg Lanier of Statesboro, Ga.; and Wendell (Lavern) Lanier of Pulaski, Ga. Edward’s extended family includes one aunt, Doretha Holt of McDonough, Ga.; two uncles, Herman (Mattie) Lanier and Theo Lanier Sr., both of Statesboro, Ga.; and three sisters-in-law, Verna Lanier and Gwendolyn Lanier, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Linda Howard of Marietta, Ga. He was a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren and leaves a legacy of love through numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, lovingly referred to as "Becc"; a daughter, Marqu; and siblings, Bobby and Melvin Lanier, Mary Roberts and Evangelist Eloise Clay.

A celebration of life service will be held on May 17, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Elm Street Church of God, located at 29 Elm Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Dr. Alexander Smith as eulogist and Minister Tracey Williams, presiding. His earthly resting place will be Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive family and friends at Elm Street Church of God on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Mr. Lanier will lie in state on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour.

The family will be receiving family and friends at the home of Edward's sister, Minister Sharon Hill, at 609 Sweetheart Lane, Statesboro 30461.

Edward Lanier's memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him and loved him.





Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2025

