Obituary - Edna Ann Faircloth Patterson Lanier

Edna Ann Faircloth Patterson Lanier, of Metter, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Lanier was born in Emanuel County to William and Vera Faircloth.

She lived in Metter for all her life and was a beloved part of the community. She was a long-time attendee of Metter Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Lanier was a retired seamstress in the manufacturing industry. She was an amazing cook and baker. She was affectionately known in the community as the “Cake Lady,” making thousands of cakes for many to enjoy.

She had a great love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lanier also enjoyed spending time on the farm and decorating her yard for the holidays.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Patterson and her second husband, Byron Lanier, a son, Tim Patterson, a grandson, Mike Kay; brothers, Jerry Faircloth, Billy Faircloth, and Dan Faircloth; and stepchildren, Brent Lanier, Barry Lanier, and Burt Lanier.

She is survived by her children, Bill (Gwen) Patterson, Vera (Larry) Collins, Laurie (Jerry) Jackson; 9 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church, from 1-3 p.m. in the afternoon.

The funeral service will follow on December 3, 2023, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church, at 3 p.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Metter Primitive Baptist Church.

Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2023

