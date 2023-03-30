Obituary - Duane Edward “Wayne” McCullough

Duane Edward “Wayne” McCullough, age 58, died on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at his home in Portal, Ga.

He was born on July 23rd, 1964, in Bulloch County to Mr. William Ray McCullough and Mrs. Raye Joyce Bryant McCullough.

He attended Portal High School and worked as a truck driver for several years and later with Bulldog Office Contractors.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Danny Ray McCullough.

Wayne is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Richard Pylant; his son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Meghan McCullough; 10 grandchildren, his mother, Joyce McCullough; his siblings, Tammy Mills and Debbie Copeland (Frankie); his nieces, Sam Collins and Lindsay Cowart; and nephew, Brad McCullough.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A private graveside service will follow at Portal City Cemetery with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



