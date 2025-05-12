Obituary - Dr. Pamela G. Bourland-Davis

The funeral service for Dr. Pamela G. Bourland-Davis of Statesboro will be held Wednesday, May 14, at noon in the First Baptist Church of Statesboro Chapel building.

The family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, Georgia. The Rev. Dr. John Waters will officiate.

Dr. Bourland-Davis died on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Dr. Pam, as she was known to most, was born on December 5, 1958, on the United States Military Base in Augsburg, Germany. After high school, she received her bachelor's degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations from Georgia Southern College and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She continued her education and received her master’s degree and doctorate of Philosophy.

She met her future husband, Cleve, while both were students at Georgia Southern College.

She began her teaching career at Georgia Southern, where she taught for 40 years, 19 of those as the chair of the Department of Communication Arts.

Pam also served in many professional roles with organizations such as the Southern States Communication Association, the National Communication Association, the Public Relations Society of America and the Commission of Public Relations Education, among others.

While her contributions in education and public relations were immeasurable, what gave Pam the most joy in life was her family, finding antique treasures and traveling. Above all, the pride of her life was her son, Ridge Davis. Whether it was on the ball field, in the markets and restaurants of Italy or a quiet family dinner at home, Pam’s greatest joy was her son. When she wasn’t teaching or with her son, you could always find Pam on day trips to the beach with Cleve or going “junking” for their next treasure find. Pam always had a gift for finding priceless things, be it paintings, people or anything in between. She knew how to see the value in people and things, which others often looked past.

Pam was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro and for over 30 years she enjoyed teaching Sunday school with Mrs. Joyce Stubbs.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Cleve E. Davis; and their dearly-loved son, Ridge Davis, both of Statesboro, Georgia; her parents, James and Billye Bourland of Jonesboro, Ark.; two sisters, Candace Hicks and Stacie Berry; sisters-in-law, Jane Hendrix and Carolyn Calhoun; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Duward and Marie Gale Sr. and E.M. and Estelle Bourland; her two sisters, Barbara Baker and Jennifer Gray; her brother-in-law, Keith Gray; and niece on her husband’s side, Sally Janese Hendrix.

The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, for the compassion, care and support they extended to Pam during her time there.

Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton in charge of services.





Statesboro Herald, May 13, 2025

