Obituary - Dr. Nancy Jones Lanier

Dr. Nancy Jones Lanier of St. Simons Island, Ga., died on February 1, 2023, at age 94.She was born on December 31, 1928, in Candler County, Georgia, the youngest of four daughters, to Carson and Patriel Jones.She attended Rosemary School and later Metter Public Schools, graduating as Metter High School's valedictorian.She next attended Brenau College, where she graduated magna cum laude and as salutatorian with a Bachelor of Arts in music.After college, she returned to Candler County and became a successful music educator, with a focus on piano.Many of her pupils won district and state music performance competitions and several became professional musicians.Dr. Lanier also was organist and choir director of Metter First Baptist Church, where she was a member.In the 1960s, Dr. Lanier managed the family farm in northern Candler County, which grew to 1,000 acres and included Sunny Side Egg Farm, row crops and a livestock operation.Beginning in the 1970s, Dr. Lanier taught special education for two years at Lillian Street School in Metter. She simultaneously took classes at Georgia Southern College (later Georgia Southern University) and was hired to the faculty of the College of Education to teach and supervise student teachers in exceptional childhood education.She was enthralled with higher education and earned the master of education and education specialist degrees, both from GSC.While working full-time at GSC, she began studies at the University of South Carolina, ultimately receiving a doctorate in education.Throughout her academic life, she was an exemplary student and was inducted into multiple academic honor societies, including Phi Kappa Phi.During her employment at GSC, Dr. Lanier moved to Statesboro, Ga., and for many years was a member of Statesboro First Baptist Church.In the 23 years that she was on the GSC/GSU faculty, she taught and supervised hundreds of classroom students and special education student teachers, both at the bachelor's and graduate levels.She considered her advocacy for special needs students (including helping them prepare for active lives in the community) one of her greatest life missions.In retirement, Dr. Lanier moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., where she embraced church activities, the arts and friends. She was active in Bible studies and was one of the first members of Frederica Baptist Church. She considered the creation of Frederica Baptist Church's first independent campus and sanctuary a critical motivator in her longevity and was gleefully present at its opening, months before her death.Dr. Lanier was active in the Georgia Southern University chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international academic honor society in education, where she served as president and for many years was also the faculty advisor. Additionally, she served a one-year term as president of First Families of Georgia.Dr. Lanier was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Katrina Mills, Madge Trapnell and May Hooks.She is survived by her three children, Dr. William L. Lanier Jr. (Mary) of Rochester, Min.; Dr. John Allen Lanier (Judith) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and Melodie Nan Mobley (David) of Birmingham, Ala.; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth Brooke Lanier, Dr. William Hudson Lanier, Jessica Elaine Lanier and Jennifer Erin Lanier.Dr. Lanier's nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.Memorial contributions may be made to Frederica Baptist Church Building Fund, 65 Marsh's Edge Lane, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; or the charity of your choice.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Lanier family.A memorial service will be held at Frederica Baptist Church, St. Simons Island, on March 4, 2023, with the Rev. Mike Bowles and the Rev. Whit Chapman officiating.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a memorial service will begin at noon.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick, GA, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2023




