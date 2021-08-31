Obituary - Dorothy “Dot” Saturday Findley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dorothy “Dot” Saturday Findley, beloved mother, encourager, nurturer and friend, passed into eternity in the kingdom of heaven on August 27, 2021.Dot, or “Sister Dot”, as she was known by many, was born September 21, 1926, in Collins, Georgia.She is preceded in death by her parents, Levi Parks Saturday and Clara Cowart Saturday; her husband, James M. Findley; and her brothers, Bertis Saturday, Wilbur H. Saturday, Elvin L. Saturday, Levi Parks Saturday Jr. and Gilbert “Frank” Saturday.Dot is survived by her daughters, Linda F. Currie, Carol J. Haney (Jim) and Susan F. Newman (Jim); her seven grandchildren, Tyler C. Alexander (Luke), Erin C. Jackson (Mike), Ross Currie, Sarah C. Holman (Malcolm), James A. Haney III (Julia), Jamie N. Christian (Josh) and Katie N. Lord (Billy); her twelve great-grandchildren, Jackson Alexander, Grace E. Currie, Reagan A. Lord, Abby K. Jackson, Wesley S. Currie, J. Travis Lord, Charlotte F. Christian, Clara P. Jackson, James A. Haney IV, Claire E. Christian, Lila P. Haney and Henry P. Haney; and many nieces and nephews.Dot loved her family and imparted to us a legacy sealed with her unconditional love, continuous blessings and constant prayers. She conveyed her love and commitment through her amazing culinary creations and famous recipes passed down through the family.In addition, she was an avid gardener and loved to care for her flowers and plants. Dot would work the garden for hours on end, whether it be to plant, root or nurture God’s beautiful creations.Dot loved her church family. The church was the centerpiece of her life. Her pastors and friends brought her a lifetime of joy!!! She also fellowshipped with her prayer group of many years, LaVada Ministries, as they support local outreach and international missionary groups.She was a true servant of God and her church family was her rock, her foundation and her home! Above all, Dot loved the Lord God Almighty. And now, she is up in heaven.She will be missed. But she is where she was always destined to be!The funeral service was held on Monday, August 30th, at East Main Street Church of God, 403 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The visitation began at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service and burial followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30459.Pallbearers were Jim Vickery, Darrell Moon, Bennett Whitfield, Andy Spahous, Jamie Blanchett and James Haney.Honorary pallbearers were Jim Newman, Johnny Bradley and Ross Currie.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.