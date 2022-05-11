Obituary - Donnie Black Sr.

Donnie Black Sr., age 50, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, at Memorial Health University Center.He was a Bulloch County native, where he attended Portal High School.Donnie was a hard-working man who excelled in mobile home work.He loved life, joking around, music and spending time with his friends and family. whom he loved dearly.Mr. Black is preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Saxon; stepfather, Edd Bunch Sr.; and aunt, Pam Black.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Mildred Black of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Lodrick Shuman of Springfield, Ga.; stepfather, John Stone of Waycross, Ga.; wife of 35 years, the love of his life, Wanda Black of Portal, Ga.; sons, Donnie Black Jr., Chris Black (Alicia Woods), Nathan Black (Kayla Black), all of Portal, Ga.; daughter, Jessica Franklin (Derick Franklin) of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, Chuck Stone of Waycross, Ga.; Edd Bunch Jr. of Portal, Ga.; sisters, Angela Stone of Statesboro, Ga.; Betsy Myers of Twin City, Ga.; grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally, Jhordyn Black, Jaci Black, Jesse Black, Josslyn Black, Gatlin Black, Knox Black, Noah Franklin, Levi Franklin, Jax Franklin, Blaine Black, Ryker Black and Wynter Black.Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.