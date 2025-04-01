Obituary - Diane H. DeLoach

Diane H. DeLoach, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, carried home by the love and prayers of her family and friends.

Born on June 7, 1947, in Waycross, Georgia, Diane was the adored daughter of the late Dr. Wynton L. Hall and Antoinette V. Hall.

A proud Georgia native, she began her college journey at the University of Georgia before graduating from Georgia State University with a degree in public relations.

Her creative mind, sharp writing skills and endearing sassy spirit led her to establish her own successful marketing firm, Anderson/Iverson.

Diane shared her love for the Lord with her children and grandchildren and was a member of First Methodist Church in Statesboro.

She was preceded in death by her doting husband, Winton B. DeLoach; and her cherished parents.

Diane’s memory will live on in the hearts of the family whom she adored: her brother, Dr. Wynton Hall (Gretchen) of Tampa, Fla.; her son, James DeCesare (Amy) of Alpharetta, Ga.; her daughter, Ashlee H. DeCesare of Statesboro; and her grandchildren, with whom she was smitten, Ashton Faircloth, Brannen Faircloth and Hartlee Faircloth; and her great-grandson, Bryer Lee Dickerson, all of Statesboro.

Diane was also a treasured aunt to Wynton C. Hall (Michelle) of Tallahassee, Leslie Hall of Tampa and Holly Hall Carter (George) of Charleston. Affectionately known as “Aunt Banana” to Holly and Leslie, Diane’s fun, playful spirit filled family gatherings with laughter and joyous memories. She also leaves behind great-nieces and great-nephews, who will grow up hearing stories of her humor and unwavering love.

Diane was as talented as she was funny, as caring as she was elegant, but above all, she loved her family fiercely.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Eastside Cemetery with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating.

Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2025

