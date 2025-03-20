Obituary - Dennis David Lewis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- A legend in the rural, independent telecommunications industry, Dennis David Lewis of Statesboro, 74, died of sudden heart failure at his Statesboro home on Wednesday, March 19, following a beautiful afternoon walk with his wife and beloved dog, Molly.

He first met his wife of 55 years, Peggy Ward Lewis, on a blind date when he was 18. Together, their family of five moved across Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina during his 41-year career with five different small independent phone companies. He worked “every” job the phone company had to offer before his promotion to management roles.

He moved to Statesboro in 1998 as general manager and chief operating officer of the Bulloch County Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc., after earlier working for Georgia Telephone Corporation.

“I have observed this industry evolve so much over the past 41 years that there isn’t one portion of plant or business process which is the same as when I joined the industry,” he recently told a friend.

Industry leaders from around the nation frequently called him for advice.

A native of Hawkinsville, Georgia, Mr. Lewis was born October 21, 1950, the son of the late Benjamin Malone Lewis and his wife, Lillian Elizabeth Snow Lewis. He graduated from Hawkinsville High School, Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern and completed post-graduate USITA programs at Kansas State and Michigan State.

He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting game and fishing as far away as Alaska during summer trips with friends. He also loved a road trip, traveling to the continental 49 states in his beloved motor coach with his wife and sister.

Survivors include three children and six grandchildren, Corie Lewis Greenblatt (Michael) of Midland, and children, Elizabeth Cole-Greenblatt of Atlanta and Benjamin Greenblatt of Columbus; Dennis David Lewis Jr. (Mikki) of Fayetteville, and daughters, Sydney Kate Lewis of Fayetteville and Hadley Lewis of New York; and Jennifer Page Lewis Golding (Todd), and children, Jack Rawlins and Emma Golding, all of Statesboro. His living siblings are Sharon Lewis of Hawkinsville and Ben Lewis. Three brothers, John, Roger and Jim, died earlier.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at St. Mathews Parish with Father Jason Adams officiating. The visitation will follow the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, 107 North College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2025

