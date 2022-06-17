Obituary - Deaconess Clyde Dupree Mutcherson

Deaconess Clyde Dupree Mutcherson, age 91, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility after an extended illness.She was a Bryan County native and a member of The House of God Church in Pembroke, Ga., where she served as a deacon.She is survived by her children, Mary (Elijah) Lewis, Charlie (Vivian) Mutcherson, Calvin Mutcherson, all of Pembroke, Ga.; and Rosbie (Regina) Mutcherson of Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The House of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA with Elder Kevin Thompson as pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Boyds Temple Church Cemetery, Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, June 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



