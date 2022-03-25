Obituary - Dea. Willie James Lavant Sr.

Dea. Willie James Lavant, Sr., age 77, of Savannah, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, March 17th, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after a brief illness.He was a Bryan County native, but resided in Chatham County for many years. He was a 1962 graduate of Pembroke High School.He is a retired veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam War and the Korean War. He also retired from the Georgia Ports Authority of Savannah, Ga., as a crane operator.He received a certificate in basic concrete construction from Savannah Tech in 2007.He was a member of the Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Pembroke, Ga., where he served faithfully as chairman of the Deacon Board.He was president of the Chatham County Layman Ministry of Savannah, Ga.He is survived by his children, Evangelist Dr. Revardale Lavant Middleton of Pooler, Ga.; Jasmin Lavant of Germany and one son, Mr. Willie James Lavant Jr. of Savannah, Ga.; sisters, Betty Givens of Dover, Delaware; Linda Bush of Bronx, N.Y.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27th, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.The funeral service will take place on Monday, March 28th, at noon at the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 895 Beautiful Zion Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321 with the Rev. Ernest Harris as eulogist.Remains will li in stare on Monday from 11 a.m. until noon.Interment will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga., with full military honors.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.The funeral service have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



