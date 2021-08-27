Obituary - Dea. Robert “R.B” Armstrong

REGISTER, Ga. -- Dea. Robert “R.B” Armstrong, age 79, departed this life Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Pleasantview Nursing Home, Metter, Ga.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert Armstrong Sr. and the late Thersi White. He was born in Cook County, Georgia, and was reared by the late Ms. Cora Powell.Mr. Armstrong was a retired farmer and worked for Georgia Southern College as a food service worker.He was a loyal and faithful member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board, Sunday school superintendent and a member of the Senior Choir.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Lee Wigfall Armstrong; a daughter, Veronica Wigfall; two brothers, Robert and Willie Lee Armstrong.He leaves to cherish fond memories: two sons, Robert Armstrong and Troy Lee Armstrong, both of Register, Ga.; eight sisters, Mary Lee Arnold , Marklee, Florida; Marie Barclay of Homerville, Georgia; Elizabeth Warren, Debbie Armstrong, Margie Armstrong, all of St. Petersburg, Florida; Vanessa Armstrong, Valerie Armstrong and Barbarette Treadaway, all of Valdosta, Georgia; five brothers, Ronnie Armstrong, Woodrow Armstrong, Johnny Armstrong (Faith), all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Bobby Armstrong, Valdosta, Georgia; and David Armstrong, Waycross, Georgia; a devoted brother-in-law, Mr. Thomas Wigfall, Register, Ga.; three grandchildren, Teresa, Kevin and Kenneth Wigfall, all of Newark, N.J.; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.A walk-through viewing for Dea. Armstrong will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral and burial service will be held for Dea. Robert Armstrong 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with the pastor, the Rev. Germain Williams, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



