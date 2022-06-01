Obituary - Dea. Oneal Young

Dea. Oneal Young, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.He was a Bulloch County native and retired from East Georgia Regional Medical Center's maintenance department.He was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon.He loved God, his family and friends.He was also a devoted Atlanta Braves fan.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lue Ellen Young of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Pauline (Patrick) Jackson, Zandra Rena Young, Tracy Williams, Cynthia Young, Sonja Shakia Young, Cassie Dickerson and Betty Taylor, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sons, Elvis (Cynthia) Young, Alvin Young, DeWayne (Bevelyn) Young and Micheal (Marlisa) Andrews, all of Statesboro, G.; sisters, Aldonia Lewis of Claxton, Ga.; Jean Hagan of Elizabeth, N.J.; and Dorothy (Jake) Williams of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Scearven Hagan of Hampton, Va.; Kenneth (Kimberly) Simmons of Florida, Ricky Simmons of Augusta, Ga.; and Kenneth Oglesby of Statesboro, Ga.A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, June 02, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 03, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. with the Rev. Morris Reddick as eulogist. Interment will be held at the cemetery of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Statesboro, GA 30458.Dea. Oneal Young will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022

