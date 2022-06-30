Obituary - Dea. James Willie Rock

Deacon James Willie Rock, age 73, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a custodian from Upson County Board of Education in Thomaston, Ga.He was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.Dea. Rock enjoyed hunting and spending quality time with his family.He is survived by his devoted wife, Josephine Rock of Statesboro, Ga.; children, James Kelsey Rock of Statesboro, Ga.; Pamela D. Rock of Atlanta, Ga.; and Christopher James Rock of Thomaston, Ga.; stepmother, Robbie Lee Rock of Register, Ga.; sisters, Annie Bell Rock, Lashion Rock, both of Register, Ga.; Mae Helen Williams of Claxton, Ga.; Lou (Richard) Williams, Margo Ann (John) Littles, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Easter Brinson of York, Pa.; brothers, Charles (Annette) Rock of Register, Ga.; Gregory (Tracy) Rock of Metter, Ga.; Jake Kennedy (Carolyn) Rock of Guyton, Ga.; Aundrea (Latunya) Rock of Milner, Ga.; Marvin (Shirley) Prescott of Portal, Ga.; and Jerry (Ida Bell) Prescott of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Sarah Prince as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2022

