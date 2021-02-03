Obituary - Dea. Ivory Joe Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dea. Ivory Joe Smith, age 69, passed into rest Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Dea. Swinton and Lucille Lee Smith.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. He attended Willow Hill Elementary School and was a 1969 graduate of the William James High School.He served his country in the United States Army. He was a Vietnam veteran.Dea. Smith accepted Christ and became a member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church. He became a deacon under the leadership of the Rev. Frank L. Roberts and continued his current position under the leadership of Pastor Timotheus Mincey. He has served his church for the last 60 years.He leaves many loved ones to cherish his memory: his wife, Janice Brown Smith; five children, Ranesia Brown, Augusta, Ga.; Tacoria Smith, Augusta, Ga.; Ivory Joe (Jayla) Smith II, Statesboro, Ga.; Ijuwon Jamal Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; and Kaneshia Kawan (Leon) Hodge, Statesboro, Ga.; six siblings, Marjorie Grant, Statesboro, Ga.; Larry (Lettie) Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Andrea Gail (Jerry) Clark, Savannah, Ga.; Enola Gay (Billy) Mosley, Statesboro, Ga.; Marilyn (Tim) Well, Jacksonville, Fla.; Sylvia (Will) Johnson, Augusta, Ga.; and John Releford Lee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one aunt, Clarice Davis; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tironica Smith.A walk-through viewing for Dea. Smith will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, in the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2227 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Timotheus B. Mincey, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



