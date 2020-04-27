Obituary - Dawn Kilpatrick Stubbs

Dawn Kilpatrick Stubbs, 55, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.She was born September 28, 1964, in Savannah and was a homemaker.She loved animals and spending time on the water.Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Kilpatrick; and her stepfather, Henry Iler.Surviving are two daughters, Kayce Brawner and Madison Shuman; one son, Kyler Stubbs; father and stepmother, Jerry and Carolyn Kilpatrick; mother, Jean Iler; grandchildren, Darnell Brawner III, Ferris Brawner, Pierce Brawner, Oaklynn Stubbs and Daughton Brogdon. Also surviving are her sister, Terri Kilpatrick Hoffman; stepbrothers, Brian Lee and Jim Iler; stepsister, Cherrie Hemboult; nephew, Jared Kilpatrick; and seven additional nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday followed by a celebration of her life at 4 p.m. at her father's dock at 601 Oemler Loop, Wilmington Island.Remembrances may be made to the Savannah-Chatham Humane Society.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



