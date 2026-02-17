Obituary - David Stokes

CLAXTON — Mr. David Alfred Stokes was born in Candler County, Georgia, on August 17, 1975, to Mr. David Lamar Stokes and Mrs. Betty Jean Taylor Stokes. He entered a peaceful rest on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

David was a graduate of the Metter High School Class of 1995. After graduation, he started working with his grandfather on the farm taking care of animals and then moved on to work on farms planting and repairing farm equipment.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean Stokes (Roosevelt K. Clark) of Claxton, Ga.; father, David Lamar Stokes of Decatur, Ga.; one brother, Christopher (Catrina Eason) Stokes of Statesboro, Ga.

The service will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home Chapel in Metter, Georgia.

Hodges Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2026

