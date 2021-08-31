Obituary - Danielle Robinson Lariscy

Danielle Robinson Lariscy, 54, of Sylvania, passed Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Optim Medical Center Screven surrounded by her loving family.She was born in the Screven County Hospital, a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church and graduated with the class of 1985 of Screven County High School.She was the vice president and co-owner of Quality Masonry and Concrete.She loved the beach, cooking, singing, tending her flowers and was a shopper and collector of heirloom glassware.She and her husband traveled extensively across the United States for work and vacation.She enjoyed her time spent at the Leaning Pines Supper Club.She was a local history buff and will be remembered for her knack of making everyone feel like her best friend.She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ed and Dorothy Deyo and Meredith and Willette Robinson; a great-nephew, Noah James von Waldner; and two of her best friends, Charlotte Scott Gilbert and Barbara Brown Jenkins.She was loved by her husband of 20 years, Herschel Lariscy; mother to Joseph Patrick (Dorothy Freeman) Bowen III, Mason Lariscy, Russell Waters, all of Sylvania; Cathren “Katie” (Brendan) Reed of Grovetown, Ga.; and Savannah Danielle Lariscy; daughter to A.W. and Diana Deyo Robinson; sister and best friend to Darlette (Anthony) Perkins; Papa to Alexandria Freeman; grandma to Eli Lariscy, all of Sylvania; Bryson Lariscy and Luke Reed of Grovetown; aunt to Lauryn (Rocky) Scott and Molly Evan (Derek) von Waldner; great-aunt to Ian Scott, Evan von Waldner and Emma von Waldner, all of Sylvania; and caretaker to her fur babies, Fat Boy, Raulo, Tina, Fuzzy and Lady P.Visitation will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel.The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Sylvania with Pastor Clint Williams officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dorsia Atkinson. Interment will follow at Screven County Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Brian Gilbert, Chuck Parker, James McCauley, Jake Thompson, Tyler Oglesby, Jake Gay, Scott Gignilliat and Patrick Mills.Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Hagan, William and Meredith Calcote, Burt Rocker and Christa Walters, Mike Robertson, Tammy Parker, Laura Mills, Lisa Moore, Madison Thompson, Ashley Oglesby, Ray Allen, Connie McCauley, Hayden Perry, Robert Del Rios, Guy and Lea Anne Greene and Ryan Mobley.For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.Memorial contributions may be made to a memorial account at the Bank of Newington, 224 Walton Street, Newington, GA 30446.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



