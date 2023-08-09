Obituary - Daisy Futch Donaldson Tyson

Daisy Futch Donaldson Tyson, 85, entered her heavenly home on Monday, August 7, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.



Daisy was a native of and lifelong resident of Bulloch County. She was born on March 5, 1938, and was the eldest of six children born to the late Eugene Futch and Lillian Tankersley Futch.

Daisy was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and was a 1956 graduate of Statesboro High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Daisy worked very hard on the farm beside her first husband of over 42 years and the love of her life, John W. Donaldson. Their love story began during a school bus and railroad crossing stop. In high school, Daisy served as the school bus monitor when the bus stalled. A handsome young man with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes came to the rescue.

Together they made a wonderful life for their family. She was a devoted wife and mother and granny who cherished time with her family.

Her talent for cooking and baking was unsurpassed. You would never leave her table hungry. Her home Southern cooking was “just the best” and will always be fondly remembered.

Throughout the years, Daisy worked outside the home. She was employed at Bulloch County Bank as a teller and bookkeeper, Bulloch County Board of Education as a parapro, Bulloch Memorial Hospital as a secretary for volunteer services and would ultimately go on to retire as a legal secretary at the Lehman Franklin Law Firm.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, John W. Donaldson; a sister and brother-in-law, Eugenia Futch Woods and LeVaughn Woods; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Dianne Futch and Jack and Paula Futch.

Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is her second husband, Billy Groover Tyson; her children, Mary Anne (Bruce) Donaldson-Rowand, Joan (Chris) Parrish, John David (Miriam) Donaldson, all of Statesboro; grandchildren, Michelle Rowand, Courtney Rowand, Wesley (Stephanie) Mincey, Jake Mincey, J.D. Donaldson, Brooklyne Donaldson, Chad (Lexie) Love, Madelyn Love; a sister, Beth (Brad) Bennett; a brother, Jimmy (Theresa) Futch; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Lilly, Wade, Paisley, Kenzlie and Anzlee; nieces and nephews, Donna (Thomas Hayes) Woods, Robert (Gwen) Woods, Cindy Futch, Gene (Sharon) Futch and Elizabeth Bennett. Other relatives and friends made along life’s journey also survive.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Temple Hill Baptist Church, 2011 Metts Road, Statesboro, GA.

The funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with the Revs. Will Griffith and Wesley Mincey officiation. Interment will follow in the Temple Hill Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Donaldson, Brad Bennett, Jimmy Futch, Bruce Rowand, Wesley Mincey, Jake Mincey, Gene Futch, Chris Parrish, J.D. Donaldson and Chad Love.

The family is honored by all expressions of sympathy; however, memorial donations in Daisy’s memory are suggested to: Temple Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2011 Metts Road, Statesboro, GA 30461; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Donaldson-Tyson family.





Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2023

