Obituary - Dahlia Brazell Newton

The world lost a kind, gentle soul when Dahlia Brazell Newton eased from this world to the next on July 6, 2023.

Born on December 9, 1938 in the panhandle of Oklahoma, Dahlia was the cherished daughter of Ted and Lola Brazell and the younger sister to a sibling she never met but never forgot, Nova Gene Brazell, who died shortly after birth.

After graduating from high school, Dahlia pursued her education at Texas Tech, where she obtained a degree in English with a minor in Journalism. After graduating she took a job as a reporter at Texas A&M where she found love and companionship in Paul Newton, who she met while conducting an interview for the school paper. They embarked on a lifelong journey together, blessed with the joy of raising a daughter, Jessica, and a son, Roy.

Relocating to North Carolina, Dahlia furthered her academic achievements by earning a Master’s degree in Business Communications from Western Carolina College. Subsequently, she dedicated her career to educating others, serving as a Business Communications teacher at various institutions, including Martin Methodist College in TN, Athens State College in AL, and the University of Alabama Huntsville.

Prior to her pursuit of higher education, Dahlia was a social worker in impoverished regions of the Appalachian Mountains. This experience left an indelible impact, molding her unwavering principles and commitment to fostering a more inclusive and empowered community for all.

An avid reader and forever student, Dahlia enjoyed a lifetime of exploring and learning. She thoroughly enjoyed auditing various classes at Georgia Southern University ranging from Middle Eastern history to biology, geography, and astronomy. Her church family at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro GA and Church of The Messiah in Pulaski, TN were an important part of her journey of learning and she was proud of her completion of the Education for Ministry program.

Dahlia was a member of two book clubs and the Statesboro Art Association and she sought out opportunities to appreciate and support art, literature, and music in the community.

She leaves behind her beloved family: daughter Jessica Orvis and her husband Jeffery Orvis, and son Roy Newton and his wife Nancy Newton. Dahlia held a special place in her heart for her adored grandchildren: Jake Orvis and his wife Maria Andrade, Jameson Orvis, and Emma Newton. Included in her family were her faithful companions; her dog Andy and her cat Ruthie. They brought her immeasurable joy and were cherished members of her household.

As we reflect upon Dahlia Newton's life, we are grateful for the love, devotion, and unwavering spirit she shared with those around her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to inspire us.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 22, 9-10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4401 Country Club Rd, Statesboro, followed by a Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m. and a reception in the Parish Hall.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, PO Box 581, Statesboro GA 30459 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 4401 Country Club Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

