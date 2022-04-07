Obituary - Cynthia McKenzie Groover

Cynthia McKenzie Groover, age 63, passed away at her home in Savannah on April 4, 2022, after a very short, but courageous battle with cancer.Cindy was born to Nedra Marlene and Julian Howard McKenzie on January 27th, 1959, in Savannah.She graduated from St. Vincent's Academy with the Class of 1977.She was a Chatham County Superior Court clerk and retired after 27 years. She even made an appearance on Court TV!Cindy married Frank Groover and together they raised two wonderful children, Suzanne and Michael.Cindy was a lover of all sports. She was a youth softball coach for many middle school teams, one being the infamous “Ladybugs.”She was an avid runner, having competed in many half marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks.She found great joy watching her grandchildren play on the soccer field.On Sundays, you could always find her enjoying her “dock days”.She is survived by her children, Michael Ashley Groover and Suzanne McKenzie Groover; her father, Julian Howard McKenzie; her grandchildren, Keller Groover and Evan Groover; her sisters, Lisa McKenzie and Leslie McKenzie; her nephew, Christopher Hudson (Laura); and her niece, Amber Brinson.She was preceded in death by her mother, Nedra Sharpe Hendrix (Jamie).Mike Hendrix was her beloved partner of 18 years.Ronnie and Annie Hall and goddaughter, Abby Stuckey (Hall), were her very close lifelong friends.Her visitation will take place at the Fox and Weeks Islands Chapel on Friday, April 8th, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place following the funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



