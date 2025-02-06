Obituary - Cynthia F. Brown

Cynthia F. Brown passed away February 4, 2025, at Select Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

She was the daughter of David Joseph and Cynthia Coates Silva.

Cynthia loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed soccer games with Keith and crafting with Nancy. A favorite hobby of hers was going to water aerobics with the Pool Hottie at Splash in the Boro. She was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Brown; brother, Paul Silva; sister, Nancy Espinosa.

Surviving are her children, Keith E. Brown of Statesboro, daughter, Nancy B. (Ted) Youngblood of Guyton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 10–11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be at Lake Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2025

