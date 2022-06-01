Obituary - Craig Randolph Lewis

Craig Randolph Lewis, 64, passed peacefully on May 30th, 2022.He loved life, laughed often and was a good friend to many.He was a loving husband to his wife of 33 years, Cindi Williams Lewis.He will be reunited with his father, Floyd Lewis; and sister, Darlene Kemp.He leaves behind his mother, Nancy T. Lewis; brothers, Loren Lewis Sr. (Audrey), Lloyd Lewis (Donna), who will miss him dearly. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends will remember him fondly for his kind soul and his great sense of humor.A celebration of life will be held at Spartina Landing, Colonel’s Island, Midway, Ga., on June 12th at 4 p.m. Please bring your red bud if you so choose.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



