Obituary - Craig Randolph Lewis

Craig Randolph Lewis, 64, passed peacefully on May 30th, 2022.
He loved life, laughed often and was a good friend to many.
He was a loving husband to his wife of 33 years, Cindi Williams Lewis.
He will be reunited with his father, Floyd Lewis; and sister, Darlene Kemp.
He leaves behind his mother, Nancy T. Lewis; brothers, Loren Lewis Sr. (Audrey), Lloyd Lewis (Donna), who will miss him dearly. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends will remember him fondly for his kind soul and his great sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be held at Spartina Landing, Colonel’s Island, Midway, Ga., on June 12th at 4 p.m. Please bring your red bud if you so choose.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022
