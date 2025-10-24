Obituary - Craig Dewey Deal

Craig Dewey Deal went to meet his Maker on Friday, October 24th, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by family and friends.

He was the son of the late Bennie Earl Deal and Edith Dell Deal and a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County. He was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Craig loved working in agriculture (peanuts specifically). He began his career at Tillman, Brannen & Minick, and retired from R.W. Griffen Feed Seed & Fertilizer.

He was an avid golfer and loved hunting with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Earl and Edith Dell Deal; his son, Grant Quinn Deal; and his brother-in-law, Randy D. Hawk.

Survivors include his son, Blake Deal (Meredith); grandchildren, Ryan B. Deal, Rhett Deal, Ava M. Deal and Isla Mikell-Deal; sisters, Diane Akins (Paul), Brenda Hawk; daughter-in-law, Ashley Deal; nephews, Zach Hawk (Amber), Josh Hawk (Kate), Zachary Hawk (Beth Anne), Rowan Hawk, Oliver Hawk, Eli Hawk and Roman Hawk. Also, special friend, Ruthie Foss.

Craig was of the Baptist faith.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 27th, from 5–7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



