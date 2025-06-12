Obituary - Cora Lee Davis Francis

Cora Lee Davis Francis, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro, Georgia, on June 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Cora was born in her childhood home in Bishopville, South Carolina, on October 6, 1936, to the late Romaine and Mattie Davis. She attended Lee County High School in Bishopville and graduated from the Columbia School of Nursing in 1957.

Cora began her nursing career with deep compassion and skill, becoming the first registered nurse to work at Ogeechee OB/GYN in Statesboro. She faithfully served the women and families of her community for decades until her retirement. Every patient she encountered and every coworker she worked alongside remembered her with warmth, admiration and love. Her work family was an extension of her own heart.

Cora delighted in recounting cherished memories from her nursing years at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and Ogeechee OB/GYN.

Her church family provided her with strength and community.

Cora’s life was defined by unwavering love:

She loved God, living as a faithful and loving servant.

She loved her husband, Johnny, John T. Francis, with whom she shared a beautiful marriage of nearly 60 years until his passing on May 11, 2020. In her quiet moments, she often spoke of how deeply she missed him. Her family would play recordings of the Northern Cardinal, saying “Daddy is singing to you,” which brought her comfort.

She loved eight children, protecting and supporting them all. The loss of beloved children deeply scarred her heart.

She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, finding joy in their stories and sharing her own.

She held a fierce love for her family roots in Bishopville, her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and hometown.

She loved to cook and bake for her loved ones, making every family gathering a feast of her delicious food and desserts, a true expression of her love and hospitality.

Cora was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Francis; her parents, Romaine and Mattie Davis; her son, Rodney Dean "Ron" Francis; her daughters, Christina Ann "Tina" Neal and Patricia "Pat" Nunn; and her siblings.

She is survived by her children, John Francis (Debra) of Statesboro, Tom Francis (Carol) of Dahlonega, Brenda Shumate (John) of Statesboro, Janet Francis (Jackie) of Dawsonville and Chuck Francis (Becky) of Statesboro; along with 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews in South Carolina.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastors Joe Hubbard and Matthew Shryock officiating. The graveside service will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Nate Rice, Johnny Sparks, Tommy Francis, Jason Francis, Kyle Francis, Cody Francis and Matthew Carnes. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogeechee Region Nurse Honor Guard in honor of Cora’s nursing service.

Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2025

