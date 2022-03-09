Obituary - Colleen J. Sanders

God’s humble and faithful servant, Colleen J. Sanders, 81, went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2022, her father’s birthday.

She was born in Metter, Ga., on November 18, 1940.

Colleen’s current residence was Statesboro, Ga. She previously lived in Kingsland, Ga., and Freeport, Maine.

She leaves behind her beloved cat, Sunny.

Colleen was predeceased by her parents, Myron D. and Henrietta E Sanders Jr.; her brothers, Raymond, Myron Jr., Paul, Louis and James Sanders; and sisters, Pearl S. Kitchens, Alice S. Turner, Frances S. Jackson and Myra S. Fordham.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Colleen was a 1958 graduate of Metter High School and was the editor in chief of the school newspaper, Bow Wow. She loved the debate team and was a leader in other school clubs. She was a graduate of Armstrong State College in Savannah.

She spent a year abroad in London, England, as a young lady.

She went on to become an executive with AT&T.

She retired early and then fulfilled her lifelong dream of service in the Peace Corps. Her assignment was in Sofia, Bulgaria, teaching business. After that, she taught English at a theological university in Romania.

She was active at an early age in the League of Women Voters, the Democratic Party and many other service-oriented and educational organizations.

She was an active member of the First Parish in Portland, Unitarian Universalist in Portland, Maine. When she moved to Kingsland, she joined Christ Episcopal Church in St. Marys and was very active in leadership and service.

After moving to Statesboro, she was attending Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro.

She supported so many causes, and you may support her memory by a donation to the churches listed above or any other educational or service-oriented organization.

Her service will be March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Anchor Worship Center at 88 Eldridge Street, Metter, Georgia, with her great-nephew, the Rev. Vic Fordham, officiating.

The family will gather at 206 Tyron Circle in Statesboro, GA 30458 after the service.

Wood Funeral Home of Metter oversees the funeral arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2022

