Obituary - Clifford Ernest Bane

STATESBORO, Ga. — Clifford Ernest Bane, age 86, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.



Clifford was born July 12, 1935, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Vernard Ernest “Banie” and Evelyn “Bunny” Averill Bane. He grew up in Northwood, N.H., and attended Coe Brown Academy, where he was active in many clubs and sports.

Clifford married Cathryn Clark in 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and went to work for the U.S. Dept. of Navy until his retirement in the ‘90s as a mechanical engineer.

During his life, Clifford enjoyed all sports. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams and loved to play golf. He was a 65-year member of Morrison Lodge AF and AM #90 in Northwood, N.H., and a past patron of the Order of Eastern Star.

In retirement, he used to put on his clown costume and travel the world with the Shriners Clown Patrol, raising funds for the children’s hospital. Mr. Bane was also a veteran and former post commander with the American Legion in King George, Va.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Cathryn Clark Bane; his second wife, Margret Wilkie Bane; and a brother, Vincent “Mike” Bane.

Surviving are his three daughters, Alice Conn (Michael) of Kansas City, Kansas; Peggy Widgren of Newton, New Jersey; and Liesl Rowe (Darrell) of Brooklet, Georgia; grandchildren, Frank Conn, Eugene Conn (Kelly), Lily Widgren, Billy Widgren, Christina Martin (Charlie), Josh Rowe, and Tiffany Bingham (Nick); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the chapel.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, c/o Alee Temple, P.O. Box 14147, Savannah, GA 31416; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2022

