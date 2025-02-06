Obituary - Clarice Smith Davis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Clarice Smith Davis, the daughter of Will Smith and Clara Kelly Smith, was born in Register, Bulloch County, Georgia, on Monday, December 19th, 1932. She answered the Master’s call and passed into peaceful rest on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Georgia.

The Bulloch County native received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System at Pope’s Academy. She accepted Christ in her youth, uniting with the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church family. Mother Davis sat as a member of the Deaconess Board, Mother Board, Senior Choir and served as a Sunday school teacher.

In her early years, she enjoyed playing basketball, precision shooting and traveling to visit family. During her lifetime, she fulfilled the duty of being a homemaker. She also worked in the transportation industry as a school bus driver alongside her late husband.

Her hobbies included: sewing, gardening, cooking and baking, singing, reading and studying her Bible.

It was often requested of her to bake cakes and pies for special church events.

Clarice Smith united in marriage to Joseph Davis Sr. on October 24, 1953. This loving union was blessed with nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Wilford Smith, C.W. Smith and Lee Swinton Smith; and four sisters, Leola Munlin, Ellen Williams, Hilda Hagins and Sadie Gilmore; her husband, Joseph Davis Sr.; son, Joseph Davis Jr.; daughter, Jeano Kimberly Davis; and reared grandson, Demetrius Wright.

She leaves to cherish many fond and loving memories: her seven children, Rhoda (Jeremiah) Coward of Homestead, Fla.; Carolyn Wright of Statesboro, Ga.; Joanne (Gary) Sabb of Portal, Ga.; Joyce (Alonzo) Lane of Statesboro, Ga.; Cherry Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; Craig (Renee) Davis of Atlanta, Ga.; and Crystal (John) Groeschel of Colorado; adopted daughter, Ramona Perry of Savannah, Ga.; and her sister-in-law, Susie Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; including three grandchildren she reared, Shana Deal, Jai Sabb and Demetrius Wright (deceased), 18 grandchildren altogether; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Mrs. Clarice Davis was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Mrs. Davis laid in repose at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There was no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Timotheus Mincey, pastor, presiding, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2025

