Obituary - Charlotte Ann Stone

Charlotte Ann Stone, 71, died May 24, 2022.Charlotte was born February 19, 1951, to Leland and Frances Stone. She came into this world prematurely and after a difficult pregnancy. She was so small that she came home from the hospital on a pillow.As a young child, she attended Kicklighter Academy for children with developmental disabilities.She enjoyed skating, swimming, biking and playing basketball. Later, she became an avid bowler and bowled on a league for Ambucs, an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.Above all else, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.She rarely met anyone she didn't like and was so easy to love. She loved unconditionally and was always so grateful for anything done and said to make her feel special.In her 30s, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Despite it costing her mobility, she never complained and always had a smile on her face.Charlotte was truly a gift to her family. She taught them a lot about unconditional love and being happy despite handicaps or hardships; to look at life through the eyes of a child and be glad in that moment.She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Frances Stone; and her brother, Thomas Stone.Charlotte is survived by her sister, Kay (Tony) Boyd; three nieces, Kim Galletta, Dawn (Bill) Ferguson, Jennifer (Phillip) Cloud; two nephews, Chris (Landon) Stone, Brian (Melissa) Boyd; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah.




