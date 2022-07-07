Obituary - Charles Lee Christmas

Charles Lee Christmas, Ph.D., of Statesboro, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at Southern Manor surrounded by his loving family.He was born August 10, 1929, in Poseyville, Ind., the only son of the late Charles Lewis Christmas and Ellen Lorene Davis Christmas.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Grace Christmas; and a grandchild, Rachael Tillman.Dr. Christmas was educated in the public schools of Indiana and received his BS in Education from Oakland City College, the master's in science degree and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia.He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a lieutenant (j.g.) following completion of the Navy’s Officer Candidate School.After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he taught and coached in several Indiana public high schools. He was a teaching assistant at the University of Georgia and was on the faculty of Eastern Illinois University. In 1988, he began a 19-year career at Georgia Southern University, where he taught in the Mathematics Department.Upon his retirement, Dr. Christmas was named associate professor emeritus of Mathematics.Dr. Christmas is survived by his wife of more than 67 years, Alice Ann Galloway Christmas of Statesboro; daughters, Deborah Christmas of Statesboro, Barbara Tillman of Duluth, Ga.; Louise Quattlebaum (John) of Statesboro; and son, Charles Mason Christmas (Angela) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Devin Bannon, Alissa Bannon, Christan Q. Blount (Casey), Morgan Quattlebaum (Cassie), John Quattlebaum Jr. (Lee), Anna Grace Gibbons (Blake) and Katie Christmas; nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.He was a member of a number of honor societies, including Phi Kappa Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa.Dr. Christmas received the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 1995 and was named Professor of the Year at Georgia Southern.In retirement, Dr. Christmas was devoted to the game of golf, to woodworking, to following the Eagles and Dawgs, travel and to the 10:30 Coffee Club, where, along with Earl Lavender, Tal Callaway, Pat Spurgeon and Joe McGlamery, he developed the rules and strategies for The Game, a dice game where luck and skills determined which player has the honor of paying for the morning coffee for his friends.He was a member of First United Methodist Church for 45 years, many of which were devoted to singing in the Chancel Choir.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, July 7.The celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating. A private burial service will follow the funeral at Trinity Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the 10:30 Coffee Club, former Georgia Southern colleagues, as well as Chip Mobley, Norman Wells, Earl Lavender, Max Manack, Don Koch, Warren F. Jones, Arthur Sparks and Frank Beacham.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the charity of your choice.The family extends special thanks to the staff at Southern Manor for their professional and loving care extended to their loved one, especially by Glenda Sheffield, Julia Weston, Shalonda Collins and Ralph Cowart.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.