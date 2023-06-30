Obituary - Charles David Morgan

PHENIX CITY, Ala. -- Charles D. Morgan, 75, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, on February 16, 1948, Charlie was the beloved son of pipefitter and World War II Navy veteran Carl Morgan Jr. and homemaker Willowee Clarice Morgan (Floyd).

He graduated from Groves High School in Savannah in 1966 and went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics.

While balancing work at ITT Grinnell in Statesboro and raising his first child, Charlie and relatives built the house he and his family of five would eventually grow up in.

In 1988, Charlie joined Rotary Corp in Glennville as a talented systems analyst and continued to work there for 35 years, retiring as the chief information officer.

Charlie also spent 35 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves, commanding several reserve units and retiring in 2004 at the rank of captain.

He was a die-hard Navy fan and could often be spotted in his "scrambled eggs" Navy hat cruising the hardware aisles of Lowes or Home Depot.

He also volunteered his precious time as a Blue and Gold Officer for the US Naval Academy mentoring prospective midshipman candidates.

Charles always enjoyed a mental challenge and solving complex problems. He would do the hardest levels of Sudoku and crossword puzzles for fun in his spare time.

Relaxing on his dock, boating or doing home improvement projects were some of his favorite hobbies.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: wife of seven years, Carol Tarnowski; mother of his children and wife of 33 years, Sandra Morgan; children, Charles David Morgan Jr. (Janie) of Monument, Colorado; Ryan Kent Morgan (Frances) of Marietta, Georgia; Dana Elizabeth Cadamuro (Franklin) of Toronto, Canada; grandchildren, Bailey, Hayden and Wyatt Morgan of Monument, Colorado; Willow, Skye, Warren and Logan Morgan of Marietta, Georgia; Ellie Morgan-Boyles of Toronto, Canada; stepdaughter, Jessica Whitmer; and step-granddaughter, Grady Ann Whitmer, both of Columbus, Georgia; brothers, Carl Glenn Morgan and Brent Morgan, both of Pooler, Georgia; as well as several nieces.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Brannen Family Funeral Services.

The funeral service will begin at noon in the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services, Glennville, Georgia.





Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2023

