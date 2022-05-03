Obituary - Cecil “Edwin” Chance

Cecil “Edwin” Chance, 20-month-old son of Michael Chance and Alli Fordham (Ashley Fulmer), passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Candler County Hospital in Metter.Edwin was born on July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Darryl Fordham and Dena McGowan Fordham.Surviving are his mother, Alli Fordham of Metter; his father, Michael Chance of Savannah; his sisters, Brayleigh and Kyleigh; his paternal grandfather, Ed Chance (Catherine) of Savannah; his paternal grandmother, Lynn Chance of Swainsboro; his paternal great-grandmother, Fayette Chance; his aunts, Laura Wilcox and Katherine Averett; his great-aunt, Lennie McGowan-Rutz (Dave); and several uncles and cousins.The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.The funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



