Obituary - Caroline Louvenia Jackson

Mrs. Caroline Louvenia Jackson was born in Screven County, Georgia, on December 5, 1949, to the late Dessie Mae Thomas and Woodrow Roberts.

She attended Screven County Public Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jackson; grandson, Michael Anthony Johnson Jr.; one brother, John Wesley "Skeeter" (Mary Alice) Roberts; and one sister, Mary Louise Roberts Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Deborah Roberts of Savannah, Ga., Robin Barnes of Statesboro, Ga., and Rey (Kendall) Blankumsee of Quitman, Ga.; a son, Jesse F. Williams of Savannah, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jamesin Scott, Kensley Blankumsee and Korbin Blankumsee; one sister, Diane (Herman) Austin of Sylvania, Ga.; four brothers, Joe Lewis (Cheniata) Johnson Jr. of Statesboro, Ga., and Tony Johnson, Woodrow (Beulah) Roberts Jr. and Willie (Erica) Roberts, all of Sylvania, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Irvin Jackson of Sylvania, Ga.; one aunt, Susie Thomas of Augusta, Ga.; special friends, Edgar Luten of Savannah, Ga., and Jarvis W. Barnes of McRae, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday,

February 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary in Statesboro, Georgia. Family repast will be held immediately afterward at Honey Bowen Building on Fair Road in Statesboro.

Floral arrangements can be sent to Hill's Mortuary.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to A.L. Spaulding-Barnes Funeral Home of McRae, Georgia.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021

